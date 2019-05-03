Music production/guitar deals from $9: Ernie Ball strings, mics, stands, instruments, more

The official Sweetwater eBay store is now offering a 3-pack of Ernie Ball 2221 Regular Slinky Guitar Strings for $9.99 shipped. Matched directly at Sweetwater and Guitar Center. In fact, if you opt for Subscribe & Save at Amazon, your total will drop to $9.13 with free Prime shipping. Regularly $14, Today’s deal is roughly 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. Made in California, U.S.A, Ernie Ball strings are some of the most popular out there and today is great chance to stock up. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. Head below for more details and production/guitar gear deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While you’re grabbing some new strings, consider a new batch of guitar picks as well. We also have a long list of other guitar accessories and music production gear on sale down below.

More Music Production/Guitar Deals:

Ernie Ball 2221 Regular Slinky Guitar Strings:

3 individual sets enclosed in a single, flow-wrap package

Recipes and Popular gauges created by industry icon Ernie Ball

Played By Legends around the world including Slash, Jimmy Page, Metallica, Eric Clapton, and more…

Element Shield Packaging Prolongs string life and keeps strings as fresh as the day they were made

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!