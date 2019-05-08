Rock out with Marshall’s Major III Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones at a new low of $80 (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon offers the Marshall Major III Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones in Black and Brown for $79.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. Normally selling for $150, which these headphones still fetch directly from Marshall, that’s good for a 20% discount from the more recent going rate. With over 30 hours of audio playback per charge, the Major III pair wirelessly to your device and feature dual 40 mm dynamic drivers. The sleek leather design makes these headphones stand out from the pack. Note: the black style is currently delayed at Amazon by 1-3 months. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If Bluetooth connectivity comes second on your list to a rad design, then save a bit more with Marshall’s wired Major III Headphones. At $53.50, you’ll get all of the same eye-catching style, at the tradeoff of a corded experience.

And don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable discount on the Bose QuietComfort 35 SII Wireless Headphones, which have returned to $257.50 shipped (Reg. $349). Plus Master & Dynamic recently got into the ANC game with a pair of visually stunning headphones that check a lot of boxes, so be sure to take a look.

Marshall Major III Bluetooth Headphones features:

Mixing modern technology with a classic aesthetic, the Marshall Major III Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones features Marshall’s iconic vinyl texture on the exterior of the headband, earcup, and ear cushion edges, along with the signature Marshall script logo emblazoned on each earcup. On the inside, the Major III boasts 40mm dynamic drivers that are tuned and engineered for enhanced bass, smooth mids, and clear highs. With support for Bluetooth aptX, they can stream your favorite audio in high quality when paired with compatible devices. When paired with a Bluetooth-compatible smartphone, you can also make and take hands-free phone calls with the built-in microphone and control knob.

