Anker PowerPort II beats Apple’s MacBook Charger for a fraction of the cost: $22 (Reg. $40)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its PowerPort II 49.5W Charger for $21.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. Regularly fetching $40, today’s deal takes $18 off and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. Not only does PowerPort II match Apple’s $43 offering in USB-C charge speeds, it also wields a 19.5W USB-A port. This means you’ll easily be able to top off an iPhone or iPad while juicing up a MacBook. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Swing by our roundup of this week’s Anker sale to score additional savings.

Anker has been pushing out lots of new charging gear over the last several months. We’ve covered all of the recent PowerPort Atom releases, ranging from a 4-port 100W option to its first PowerIQ 3.0 device which supports all fast-charging protocols.

Anker PowerPort II features:

Wide compatibility: charge Apple, standard USB, and USB-C phones and tablets All from one travel-ready wall charger (Max. 19. 5W output via USB and 30W via USB-C). USB-C to USB- 3. 1 adapter included.

High-speed charging: get the fastest possible charge with Anker’s signature powerful 2.0 for phones and tablets, and power delivery (up to 30W output) for USB-C devices.

Superior safety: Anker’s multi protect 11-point safety suite provides complete protection for you and your devices.

Premium and portable: A compact build designed to go absolutely anywhere, bundled with a USB-C to USB 3.1 cable that’s proven to be 30× more durable than other cables.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!