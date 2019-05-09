Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: ProCam 6, S&T Sandbox World War II TBS, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Trine games for Mac, ReadKit, United States of America Map, ProCam 6, S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: AR Measure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Navigate to Photo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace ~ Rain & Thunder: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: United States of America Map: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hundred Board -Montessori Math: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ProCam 6: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: ReadKit: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Trine: $2 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Trine 2: $2 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power: $3 (Reg. $22)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Union – Combine & Edit Photos: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Album Flow Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 30 Days Whole: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: True Horror: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $6 (Reg. $10)

