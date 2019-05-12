Pick up the white Sony Gold Wireless PS4 Headset at a 40% discount, now down to $60 shipped

Newegg is offering the Sony Gold Wireless PlayStation 4 Headset in White for $59.99 shipped when code EMCTAUU34 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 40% discount from the going rate at Best Buy, is $5 under our previous mention and $20 below the Amazon all-time low. Today’s offer is also one of the best we’ve seen to date. As far as notable features go, you’ll find 7.1 virtual surround sound, 3.5mm audio cable or wireless operation and hidden, noise-canceling microphones for “crystal clear communication with friends and teammates.” That makes this a stellar companion to add to your PS4. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 120 customers and you can check out our announcement coverage for more details.

Those looking to save even more can instead opt for the Logitech G430 Gaming Headset at $39. You’ll be ditching the more premium build quality and PS4 branding, but will still be able to add 7.1-channel surround sound to your setup.

In the market for a Xbox-oriented gaming headset? You won’t want to miss our review of SteelSeries’ new Arctis 9X [Video].

Sony Gold Wireless PlayStation 4 Headset:

Featuring audio modes tuned exclusively for PlayStation4 systems, the new Sony Gold Wireless headset lets you win more on the battlefield. Its refined over-ear cushions and sleek design keep you comfortable for long playing sessions. High-fidelity 7.1 virtual surround sound offers you an immersive PlayStation gaming experience. Augmented noise-canceling microphones provide crystal clear communication with friends and teammates.

