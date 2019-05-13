Enjoy your favorite PC titles on the couch with CORSAIR’s $130 Keyboard & Lapboard ($30 off)

- May. 13th 2019 3:20 pm ET

Amazon offers the CORSAIR K63 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard & Gaming Lapboard Combo for $129.99 shipped. Also available at Newegg for the same price. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. CORSAIR’s K63 Keyboard and Lapboard is a convenient way to enjoy your favorite PC titles on the big screen. It’s a perfect accessory for your couch gaming setup and connects wirelessly via Bluetooth or a low-latency 2.4Ghz as well as over USB as a wired option. Plus, you’ll get up to 15 hours of gameplay on a single charge. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 250 customers.

Need a mouse to go with CORSAIR’s lapboard? Right now you can pick up the SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse at its Amazon all-time low of $30, as well as other options from $9.

If you already have a compatible CORSAIR keyboard and want to enjoy gaming on the couch, consider picking up the Lapboard by itself for $59 at Amazon.

CORSAIR K63 Keyboard & Lapboard features:

Game for hours with this Corsair wireless gaming keyboard and lapboard. Its Cherry MX mechanical key switches provide precise control, and seven dedicated buttons let you customize volume, media, brightness and other features. Play comfortably thanks to the memory foam cushion and wrist rest built into this Corsair wireless gaming keyboard and lapboard.

Newegg Corsair

