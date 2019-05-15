Adorn your wrist with the $70 Fitbit Charge 2 HR Fitness Tracker at its best price in 2019 (Reg. $130)

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Tracker in Plum for $69.99 shipped. While you’ll normally find it selling for $130 at retailers like Amazon, that’s good for a 47% discount, is $20 under the all-time low there and $10 under our previous mention. Today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked in 2019 and one of the lowest overall. Charge 2 pairs an OLD display with a splash-proof design alongside smartphone notifications and the usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities. Plus, heart rate monitoring makes the cut here as well. And even better, you’ll get up to five days of battery life on a single charge. Over 12,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Today’s discounted fitness tracker includes a plum band. If you’d prefer something a little more colorful or just want to have a few different options to choose from, use your savings to switch up the style with different bands starting at around $5 on Amazon.

Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Tracker features:

Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband: Put your daily exercise motivation on your wrist with the Fitbit Charge 2. This heart rate & fitness wristband automatically tracks all-day activity, sleep and exercise. It also features personalized exercise modes to view real-time stats on display, a way to track your cardio fitness level, and guided breathing sessions to help you find moments of calm in your day. Packed with the smartphone notifications you need most and a new sleek design with an interactive OLED display, Charge 2 is your perfect companion for all-day and workouts.

