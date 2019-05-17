The Marantz Pro Studio Headphones get a massive 60% price drop: $30 (Today only, Reg. $70)

- May. 17th 2019 4:29 pm ET

Today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the Marantz MPH-1 Professional Studio Headphones for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $70 at Guitar Center and Walmart, they start at $53 over at Amazon. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and nearly 60% off. Designed for in-field studio monitoring and casual listening, the MPH-1s feature 40mm drivers, an on-ear design, 15–28kHz frequency response, a flexible headband with leather cushioning and stainless steel telescopic arms. Rated 4+ stars at both Musician’s Friend and Guitar Center. More details below.

We highly recommend the Elevation Lab Anchor Under Desk Headphone Mount at $12 Prime shipped to keep things tidy. Or go big with this $30 Wooden Omega Headphones Stand.

As for wireless in-ears, we have those too. You’ll find options from $35 in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup and the Sennheiser AMBEO Smart Active Noise Cancellation Lightning Headset for $50 off right here. Don’t miss our hands-on video review of the Focal Sphear Wireless Headphones as well.

Marantz MPH-1 Professional Studio Headphones:

Marantz Professional’s MPH-1 headphones feature powerful 40mm drivers and a comfortable on-ear design, perfectly suited for both long hours in the studio monitoring in-field recordings or listening to music. With their authoritative 15–28kHz frequency response, the MPH-1 delivers the detail and accuracy needed to accurately evaluate every recording. The leather cushioning on the flexible headband and ear cups provides a fatigue-free listening experience for even the longest-lasting, most demanding sessions and their rugged stainless steel telescopic arms easily stand up to heavy-duty use.

