Immersive audio awaits with the SteelSeries Siberia 650 Gaming Headset at $89 (Amazon low, 30% off)

Amazon offers the SteelSeries Siberia 650 Gaming Headset in White for $88.99 shipped. Normally selling for $150, it recently dropped to around $125, with today’s offer taking off 30% and returning the price to its Amazon all-time low. Notable inclusions for SteelSeries’ Siberia 650 are virtual 7.1-channel immersive audio thanks to dual 50mm speaker drivers, customizable RGB illumination and more. This headset also features memory-foam ear cushions and a more lightweight headband for comfort over extended gaming sessions. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of shoppers at Amazon, or 4.5/5 stars from gamers at Best Buy.

Those looking to save even more can instead opt for the Logitech G430 Gaming Headset at $37. You’ll be ditching the more premium build quality and adjustable audio setting, but will still be able to add 7.1-channel surround sound to your setup.

If you’re after the latest and greatest, be sure to check out our recent review of the SteelSeries Arctis 9X Xbox-centered wireless headset [Video].

SteelSeries Siberia 650 Gaming Headset features:

The Siberia 650 has rich 50mm speaker drivers, uses Dolby’s ProLogic IIx and Dolby Headphone tech, and has a 10-band EQ. There’s also a microphone mute and volume dial built right into each earcup. The suspension headband and memory foam earcups have been engineered to make the Siberia 650 one of our most comfortable headsets ever. The earcups inner openings have been widened on the Siberia 650 for a nice, roomy fit on your ears. The Siberia 650 USB gaming headset features customizable RGB illumination with 16.8 million colors. It delivers best-in-class sound and comfort. With SteelSeries Engine, gamers can take full control over the Siberia 650’s performance. Customize the illumination within SteelSeries Engine 3, including the colors, brightness and various effects (Trigger, Breathing, ColorShift).

