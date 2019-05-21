Seagate’s 8TB Game Drive Hub stores up to 200 extra Xbox One games for $130 (Reg. $160)

Amazon is offering the Seagate 8TB Game Drive Hub for $129.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally around $160, this sets a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This is a great option if you’re running out of space on your Xbox One S, or if you picked up the Xbox One S All Digital and need to store some more games. There’s also a built-in USB hub on the front of this drive, bringing two more USB ports to the front of your Xbox to make charging even easier. This drive isn’t limited to being used on Xbox, however, as you can use it with your PC or Mac by simply reformatting it. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Opt for a lower 1TB storage amount and save some cash while gaining portability. This Seagate model is just $45 shipped and is the perfect tool to keep with you when traveling as it’ll easily hold all of your photos, videos, and documents without requiring external power.

Seagate Game Drive Hub features:

Official Designed for Xbox accessory – 8TB capacity with storage for 200+ Xbox games

Dual front-facing USB 3.0 ports

Plug-and-play setup gets you up and playing in seconds and provides easy game transfer when upgrading your Xbox console

High-speed USB 3.0 performance

Connect and charge your Xbox accessories and mobile devices

