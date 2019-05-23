Add an Aukey Mechanical Keyboard to your workstation starting at $21 (Up to 30% off)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 104-Key RGB Backlit Mechanical Keyboard for $31.99 shipped when checking out with code 9RUHYZ42. That’s good for a 22% discount, is $1 less than the previously tracked Amazon low and the best we’ve seen. This keyboard brings a tactile feel to your desk thanks to built-in mechanical Outemu Blue switches. It features a metal top plate design that’s also water-resistant, alongside RGB lighting and more. This is a great way to upgrade your gaming station’s peripheral without emptying your wallet. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 375 customers at Amazon. Head below for additional deals from $21.

A well-suited addition to any of the mechanical keyboards is the AmazonBasics Mini Gaming Computer Mouse Pad at $6. It gives your setup a perfect place to rest your mouse and is an affordable way to improve gameplay.

If you're looking for more RGB, you'll definitely want to check out our series on how to build the ultimate Chroma Cave.

The blue switches are characterized by ultra-fast responsiveness and satisfying key travel with a tactile bump feeling and crisp click sound on activation. It is louder and more tactile than any other keyswitches such as red switch and brown switch. It is also much easier to actuate comparing with black switch, which makes blue switch keyboard quite suitable for long time using. Enhance your computer setup with up to 9 different lighting effects including Static, Breathing, Neon , Button Press, Wave, Chasing, and so on. Create and save 2 additional backlight settings. Or leave one setting save slot unused so you can easily switch to a non-backlit mode

