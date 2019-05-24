Memorial Day PC Discounts: Acer Nitro 5, Razer Blade 15, LG gram 15, Surface Book 2, more

For Memorial Day, we’re seeing quite a few discounts on popular PC gaming hardware from many retailers across the web. Best Buy is leading the way with a plethora of discounts, with one of our favorites being the Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop. Sporting a 2.3GHz i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $629.99 shipped, it generally fetches $800 when not on sale. This is among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. You’ll also get an NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics card with this laptop, allowing you to game when on-the-go. The HDMI output lets you easily display your games on an external monitor if the built-in 15.6-inch 1080p screen isn’t quite enough for you. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

