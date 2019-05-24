Memorial Day PC Discounts: Acer Nitro 5, Razer Blade 15, LG gram 15, Surface Book 2, more

For Memorial Day, we’re seeing quite a few discounts on popular PC gaming hardware from many retailers across the web. Best Buy is leading the way with a plethora of discounts, with one of our favorites being the Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop. Sporting a 2.3GHz i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $629.99 shipped, it generally fetches $800 when not on sale. This is among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. You’ll also get an NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics card with this laptop, allowing you to game when on-the-go. The HDMI output lets you easily display your games on an external monitor if the built-in 15.6-inch 1080p screen isn’t quite enough for you. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Other laptop deals:
- LG gram 15: $1,500 (Reg. $2,000) | Best Buy
- 1.8GHz i7/16GB/1TB SSD
- Razer Blade 15: $1,650 (Reg. $2,000) | Amazon
- 2.2GHz i7/16GB/512GB
- GTX 1060 6GB GPU
- 144Hz Display
- Alienware 17: $1,900 (Reg. $2,500) | Best Buy
- 2.2GHz i7/16GB/1TB/512GB
- RTX 2070 8GB GPU
- ASUS ROG: $850 (Reg. $1,000)
- 2.6GHz i7/8GB/512GB
- GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Acer Aspire 3: $490 (Reg. $665+)
- 2.2GHz Ryzen 7/8GB/256GB
- Surface Book 2 13: From $1,299 (Reg. $1,500+) | Microsoft Store
- …and more…
Other desktop deals:
- Omen By HP Obelisk: $900 (Reg. $1,250) | Best Buy
- 3.2GHz i7/16GB/1TB/256GB
- GTX 1060 3GB GPU
- Omen By HP Obelisk: $1,500 (Reg. $2,000) | Best Buy
- 3.2GHz i7/16GB/2TB/256GB
- RTX 2080 8GB GPU
- iBuyPower from $480
- Lenovo IdeaCenter 310S-08: $280 (Reg. $360) | Best Buy
- 3.1GHz AMD A9/4GB/1TB
- Dell Inspiron AiO: $721 (Reg. $1,030) | Best Buy
- 2.4GHz i7/12GB/1TB
- 24-inch display
- …and more…
Other peripheral deals:
- AOC 21.5-inch 1080p Monitor: $80 (Reg. $110) | Best Buy
- HP 27-inch 1080p Monitor: $140 (Reg. $250) | Best Buy
- AKRACING Masters Series Max Gaming Chair: $300 (Reg. $500) | Best Buy
- Arozzi Arena Leggero Desk: $220 (Reg. $300) | Best Buy
- GAMDIAS keyboards, cases, fans, more from $27
- GUNNAR Optics Gaming Glasses from $37.50
- HyperX Cloud Pro Wired Stereo Gaming Headset: $60 (Reg. $80) | Best Buy
- …and more…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!