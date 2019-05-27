Bring the Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones on your next workout at $85 shipped (Reg. $130)

Trusted seller Altatac via Rakuten offers the Bose SoundSport Wireless In-Ear Headphones in black or citron colorways for $84.99 shipped when you’re signed into a Rakuten account and code SAVE15 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $130 at Amazon, Best Buy and direct from Bose, that’s good for a 45% discount and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. For comparison, the lowest it’s sold for at Amazon is $99. Rocking a weather-resistant design, Bose SoundSport Headphones have up to six hours of playback per charge and the ability to custom-tune the sound output for a personalized listening experience. Another unique feature is that these earbuds feature built-in Tile tracking, meaning your smartphone can help hunt them down if ever misplaced. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

For a more budget-conscious pair of workout earbuds, bring Anker’s highly-rated Soundcore Spirit Sport on your next run for just $33. Sure you’ll lose out on the Tile integration and audio adjustment capabilities, but IPX7 water-resistance and eight hours of battery life still make the cut.

Don’t forget that we also spotted a deal on the Bose QuietComfort 35 SII ANC Wireless Headphones at $257 (Reg. $349).

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones features:

With no wires in the way, Bose® SoundSport® Wireless In-Ear Headphones keep you moving with powerful audio. Perfect for exercise and running with a sweat and weather resistant design and StayHear®+ tips designed for comfort and stability. The Tile app makes your headphones easy to find if they ever go missing.

