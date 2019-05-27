ecobee4 HomeKit-enabled smart thermostat is $170 for Memorial Day, more from $127

Altatac via Rakuten offers the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Alexa for $170 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. Note: you must be logged into your Rakuten account to apply this code. Regularly up to $250, it’s currently around $200 at most retailers like Amazon for Memorial Day. This is also $10 less than our previous mention. ecobee4 features built-in Alexa technology, automatic scheduling, HomeKit compatibility and more. With warmer weather on the horizon, this is a great way to help cutdown on energy costs during the summer. Rated 4/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Beach Camera’s Rakuten storefront has the ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat for $126.65 shipped with code SAVE15 as well. As a comparison, it typically sells for $169 but is down to around $135 this weekend. This is within $7 of the best price we’ve seen. ecobee3 lite still offers HomeKit compatibility, but ditches the built-in Alexa speaker and bundled temperature sensor. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

ecobee4 Smart Thermostat features:

SAVE MONEY: Homeowners save up to 23% annually on heating or cooling costs, plus ecobee pays for itself in under 2 years (compared to a hold of 72 degrees).

ROOM SENSORS: Place them in the rooms that matter the most and have the temperature balanced throughout your whole home. Measuring both occupancy and temperature, sensors signal your ecobee Smart Thermostat to automatically switch to the right mode for comfort when you’re home or for savings when you’re not. One Room Sensor included, 2-pack sold separately

EASILY INSTALL YOURSELF: It only takes about 30 minutes, thanks to an easy to follow installation guide and an in-app step-by-step walkthrough.

