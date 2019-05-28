Stock up on Gatorade Prime Fuel Protein Bars at 45% off: 12-pack for $8 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Gatorade Prime Fuel Bars (Chocolate Chip) for $8.28. Clip the on-page 20% coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This pack usually sells for $15.50+ and is now at one of the best prices we can find. That’s more than 45% off the going rate. Along with 45 carbs per bar to fuel your workouts, they also contain 5 grams of protein “to help curb hunger”. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You’ll find that same on-page coupon and Subscribe & Save discount on the Oatmeal Raisin and Honey Oat flavors, but they don’t drop quite as low as the Chocolate Chip option above. However, if you prefer to whip up your own smoothie, consider a BlenderBottle. They will allow you to shake up a blast of protein just about anywhere for around $10.

Gatorade Prime Fuel Bars:

Nutrition bars with 45g of carbs to fuel muscles

5g of high-quality protein to help curb hunger

Developed specifically for athletes, to fill you up without weighing you down

Available in Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, Honey Oat and Peanut Butter Chocolate

Meal supplement bars with energy to help athletes compete

