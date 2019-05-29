The gluten-free WW Barbecue Potato Crisps are 20% off in today’s Gold Box: 10-pack for $11

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, WW (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering 2 boxes of its WW Barbecue Potato Crisps (10 snack bags total) for $11.16. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal is a solid 20% price drop, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. The WW crunchy snacks are “sweet with a hint of smoke” and contain 4 grams of fiber per bag. They are also gluten-free and kosher with no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

WW Barbecue Potato Crisps:

Crunchy and sweet with a hint of smoke, each bite-sized crisp delivers tons of tantalizing barbecue flavor

Crush up your crunchy snacks and sprinkle over chicken salad or serve them alongside your favorite wrap as a wellness-friendly alternative to BBQ chips

You don’t have to compromise on flavor to get the 4 grams of fiber in this crunchy snack

Includes a total of 10 crunchy snack bags – 5 bags per box

