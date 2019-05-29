The gluten-free WW Barbecue Potato Crisps are 20% off in today’s Gold Box: 10-pack for $11

- May. 29th 2019 9:10 am ET

Get this deal
20% off $11
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, WW (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering 2 boxes of its WW Barbecue Potato Crisps (10 snack bags total) for $11.16. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal is a solid 20% price drop, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. The WW crunchy snacks are “sweet with a hint of smoke” and contain 4 grams of fiber per bag. They are also gluten-free and kosher with no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

However, if you’re looking for a protein snack, we still have the 12-pack of Gatorade Prime Fuel Protein Bars at 45% off. For some great ideas when serving snacks to guests this summer, check out the new spring collection at Target with jaw-dropping prices from $3 and the Draper James x Crate & Barrel Cookout Collection.

WW Barbecue Potato Crisps:

  • Crunchy and sweet with a hint of smoke, each bite-sized crisp delivers tons of tantalizing barbecue flavor
  • Crush up your crunchy snacks and sprinkle over chicken salad or serve them alongside your favorite wrap as a wellness-friendly alternative to BBQ chips
  • You don’t have to compromise on flavor to get the 4 grams of fiber in this crunchy snack
  • Includes a total of 10 crunchy snack bags – 5 bags per box

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
20% off $11

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
WW

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard