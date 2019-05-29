As summer approaches, it seems that action cameras are beginning to get refreshed for new adventures. DJI just released the Osmo Action with dual displays and RockSteady image stabilization, Sony updated its RX0 lineup in March, and GoPro released its HERO7 late last year. In comes Mokacam, a company who has already funded a few of its action cameras, with a brand-new offering. The Mokacam Alpha3 is the “most advanced 4K action camera ever”, bringing 4K HDR with image stabilization (something that’s hard to find outside of DJI’s Osmo Action), 4K60 recording, and even 1080p240 for 8x super slow motion.

Mokacam’s Alpha3 offers beastly specs

Action cameras are a unique breed. Up until recently, getting stabilized 4K footage was only a pipe dream on these handheld cameras. DJI’s Osmo Action includes 4K60 recording while allowing stabilization, but that comes in at a $349 price point. Mokacam Alpha3, on the other hand, includes that feature for $159. Not only does Mokacam Alpha3 record in 4K60, but it also shoots in 1080p240 for ultra slow motion. This is great for capturing a sick move on the slopes, or that perfect sight of a crashing wave in the ocean. You’ll also get HDR video and built-in waterproofing with the Alpha3.

While DJI’s Osmo Action includes two displays, Mokacam Alpha3 gets around the single screen issue by making it articulating. You’ll be able to flip the screen 180-degrees to view the full-sized 2.35-inch display from the front of the camera or enjoy it while filming from behind.

Built-in features nobody else offers

Mokacam Alpha3 also offers a 16-megapixel sensor for high-quality photos and videos, compared to the 12-megapixel offering of the Osmo Action or HERO7 Black. This allows for better resolution, RAW photos, and higher-quality HDR shots verse the competition.

Another plus feature that you get with the Alpha3 is a built-in 1/4-20 jack, which is something that is quite hard to find on other action cameras. This allows you to easily mount the Mokacam Alpha3 to a tripod or other accessories without the requirement of the added bulb or extra pieces.

Mokacam Alpha3 pricing and availability

While on Indiegogo, Mokacam Alpha3 has a starting price of $159, though the MSRP starts at $299. Mokacam expects pre-orders to ship as early as August of this year, meaning you’d have the camera in time for your end-of-summer adventures.

This is a crowd-funded project

Mokacam Alpha3 is a crowd-funded Indiegogo project that has no guarantee of succeeding. Our writing this article is not an official endorsement of Mokacam Alpha3, nor are we responsible if the project does not succeed through crowdfunding. We do our best to ensure the projects that we cover have a high chance of success, but you, the reader, assume all responsibility by pledging your money to this project.

