B&N Father’s Day movie sale: John Wick 1 & 2, Mission: Impossible bundle, more

Barnes and Noble is offering up to 20% off select Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD movies when you use the code FATHERSDAY at checkout. Our top pick is John Wick 1 & 2 on Blu-ray for $17.84 with free shipping in orders of $35 or more. Opt for in-store pickup to sidestep the delivery charge, but stock varies. Best Buy sells this bundle for $25, for comparison. I just finished watching John Wick 1 and 2 on my recent road trip and absolutely fell in love with the movie series, and can’t wait for the third to come to Blu-ray. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Be sure to set up Movies Anywhere to take your digital copies of John Wick anywhere you go. It’s a service that allows you to easily manage all of your digital movies and sync them across multiple streaming platforms.

Looking for iTunes digital movie deals? We’ve got those for you with great prices on Star Wars, James Bond, and more.

Don’t forget, we’ve still got the 8-film collection of Harry Potter in 4K on sale for $107 shipped and many other Blu-ray deals at Amazon.

Other Blu-rays on sale:

John Wick:

Retired hit-man John Wick (Keanu Reeves) hits the streets of NYC in search of the gangsters who robbed him of his reason for living in this Lionsgate thriller featuring Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Adrianne Palicki, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, and Willem Dafoe.~Jason Buchanan

