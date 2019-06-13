Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Crashlands, Evergrow, more

- Jun. 13th 2019 10:00 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Hoopa City, Evergrow, Titan Quest HD, Crashlands, Danmaku Unlimited 2, Tayasui Sketches Pro and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Get ‘Em: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hoopa City: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Evergrow: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tayasui Sketches Pro: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Crashlands: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Danmaku Unlimited 2 – Bullet Hell Shmup: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dollar Bill Origami: $1 (Reg. $2)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Even Monsters Get Sick: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Looperverse: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Hands-On Equations 1: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Paul Pixel – The Awakening: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Yomiwa – Japanese Dictionary: $6 (Reg. $8)

