Fender’s classic-style Newport Bluetooth speaker is now $120+ off: $97 shipped

- Jun. 14th 2019 11:38 am ET

Music123 (99.5% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Fender Newport 30W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $99.99 shipped. But if you use code PROMO3 at checkout, your total will drop to $96.99 shipped. This speaker regularly fetches $220 at Amazon and Guitar Center. Today’s deal is $123 under the going rate and is easily one of the best prices we have tracked since they were unveiled nearly 2 years ago. This portable Bluetooth speaker features class Fender amp stylings as well as a pair of woofers, 30 watts of power and and a built in 3.5mm auxiliary jack. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the Fender look and dual woofer setup don’t impress you, consider the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker for just $22 Prime shipped (clip the on-page coupon). But we also have the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM at $50 (Reg. $70) and Insignia’s Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $31 (Reg. $55+). You’ll find even more discounted Bluetooth speakers right here.

Fender Newport 30W Bluetooth Portable Speaker:

Stream music or calls to your speaker from over 33 feet away using Bluetooth wireless. Of course, it wouldn’t be Fender without music—one-of-a-kind audio cues indicate successful power-on and Bluetooth pairing. Since the Newport was designed from the get-go to be the ultimate portable speaker, we made sure the battery is big enough to keep it running for up to 12 hours.

