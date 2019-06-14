Samsung’s $400 32-inch Curved 144Hz Monitor is now on sale from $313.50, more

Newegg offers the Samsung 32-inch Curved 144Hz C32JG50 Monitor for $313.49 shipped when code SAMSUNGFIVE has been applied at checkout. You’ll also find it available for $330 at Amazon and B&H, which is the pre-code sale price at Newegg. That’s good for a 22% discount from the usual $400 price tag and a new all-time low. With a curved 1440p panel and 144Hz refresh rate, this display is a solid way to bolster the screen real estate of your desktop workstation. It features both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs as well. Over 105 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. More details below.

Other notable monitor deals today include:

You can’t go wrong using your savings to grab an extra HDMI cable to ensure you’re prepared down the road. Plus, if you’ll be pairing the discounted monitors with a newer MacBook, then be sure to grab a USB-C to HDMI cord.

Plus don’t forget that we’re seeing notable discounts on LG’s 34-inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor at $728 (35% off), plus more from $130.

Samsung 32-inch Curved 144Hz C32JG50 Monitor features:

The JG50 32″ 16:9 Curved 144 Hz LCD Monitor from Samsung is built with a curved VA panel that wraps around your field of view for a more immersive experience whether you’re playing games or watching movies. Specs-wise, it features a 2560 x 1440 resolution, a 3000:1 static contrast ratio, a 300 cd/m² brightness rating, a 4 ms response time, and support for 16.7 million colors. With these combined, the JG50 provides you with crisp and clear pictures with vivid colors and wide viewing angles. Connect it to your system via HDMI or DisplayPort and tilt it to your viewing preference.

