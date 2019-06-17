Nintendo’s 2020 Wall Calendars for $10.50: Zelda, Mario & Metroid (Reg. $15)

Amazon is now offering pre-orders on the Nintendo Super Mario Odyssey 2020 Wall Calendar at $10.39. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is a solid 30% discount and the best we have tracked on Amazon. It features full color artwork for each month straight from the game including “Fossil Falls, the bustling streets of New Donk City, the picturesque beaches of Bubblaine, and eventually…Honeylune Ridge. We also spotted the 16-month Legend of Zelda and Metroid 2020 Calendars for the same price. All three options release on July 30th, 2019. Reviews are thin here, but last year’s Nintendo calendars received solid ratings. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

All three options are up for pre-order until July 30th. That means if the total drops between the time of purchase and the release date, you’ll receive the lower price anyway.

If the calendars aren’t your thing, consider some PowerA Collector Pins from $5 to show off your fandom. They carry solid ratings and you’ll find both Mario and Zelda options. We also have PowerA’s Link Silhouette Switch Controller for $35 and the PowerA Switch GameCube Controller for $37 (Reg. $50).

Nintendo Super Mario Odyssey 2020 Wall Calendar:

Join Mario and his new partner Cappy on a globe-trotting voyage with this 2020 calendar featuring colorful art from Nintendo’s newest Mario game Super Mario Odyssey™. Hop aboard the spaceship Odyssey and travel from kingdom to kingdom each month, stopping at tropical Fossil Falls, the bustling streets of New Donk City, the picturesque beaches of Bubblaine, and eventually make your way to Honeylune Ridge in time to stop Bowser’s wedding to Princess Peach.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!