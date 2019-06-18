Xbox Wireless Controller + Windows 10 Adapter at $45 shipped (Reg. up to $80)

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for Windows 10 for $44.99 shipped. Matched at B&H. Regularly up to $80, this is matching our previous deal price on the bundle and the best we can find. The controller is normally around $50 and the adapter sells for $25 on its own. It is also $1 more than Amazon’s refurbished price. This is your current-generation Xbox One gamepad with the Xbox adapter that allows you to connect up to 8 controllers to Windows 10. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you don’t need the Windows 10 adapter, then it might be smarter to wait for a solid deal on the controller by itself, despite the fact that this bundle is even less than that today. You could also opt for a wired AmazonBasics gamepad, which goes for just $25 Prime shipped as well.

We also have 15% off Xbox Gift cards right now starting from just $21 and you’ll find all of today’s best game deals right here. You can also keep your Xbox One controllers charged with this dual power station for $12.

Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Windows 10 Adapter:

Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the Xbox Wireless Controller

Stay on target with textured grip

Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets

Wireless adapter features a 66% smaller design, wireless stereo sound support, and the ability to connect up to eight controllers at once

Compatible With Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!