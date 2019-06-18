Xbox Wireless Controller + Windows 10 Adapter at $45 shipped (Reg. up to $80)

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for Windows 10 for $44.99 shipped. Matched at B&H. Regularly up to $80, this is matching our previous deal price on the bundle and the best we can find. The controller is normally around $50 and the adapter sells for $25 on its own. It is also $1 more than Amazon’s refurbished price. This is your current-generation Xbox One gamepad with the Xbox adapter that allows you to connect up to 8 controllers to Windows 10. More details below.
If you don’t need the Windows 10 adapter, then it might be smarter to wait for a solid deal on the controller by itself, despite the fact that this bundle is even less than that today. You could also opt for a wired AmazonBasics gamepad, which goes for just $25 Prime shipped as well.
We also have 15% off Xbox Gift cards right now starting from just $21 and you’ll find all of today’s best game deals right here. You can also keep your Xbox One controllers charged with this dual power station for $12.
Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Windows 10 Adapter:
- Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the Xbox Wireless Controller
- Stay on target with textured grip
- Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets
- Wireless adapter features a 66% smaller design, wireless stereo sound support, and the ability to connect up to eight controllers at once
- Compatible With Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10
