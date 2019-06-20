Boost Mac or PC audio w/ a Bluetooth sound bar for $33 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the TaoTronics Bluetooth Mac/PC Sound Bar for $32.99 shipped when coupon code T4D9LNLE has been applied during checkout and you clip the on-page coupon. That’s $17 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This speaker opts for a sound bar form-factor that shakes up typical form-factors. Two 5W full range speakers deliver “a crisp, mesmerizing sound”. Bluetooth, AUX, and RCA connectivity provide plenty of ways to get it hooked up. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Be sure to swing check out our roundup of today’s Logitech sales in Amazon’s Gold Box for more traditional speaker solutions.

Reduce latency when using some of today’s savings on this 10-foot AUX Cable for $8. A flat design helps keep things minimal and the inclusion of one plug that is at a 90-degree right angle aims to make connectivity more direct. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

TaoTronics Bluetooth Mac/PC Sound Bar features:

Immersive sound experience: housing Two 5W full range speakers, The sound bar delivers a crisp, mesmerizing sound

Stream wirelessly: connect via Bluetooth 4.2 or plug in physical AUX and RCA cable connections, choose your most convenient

Easy set up in minutes: The package contains all equipment needed – Unpack, plug in, and enjoy

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!