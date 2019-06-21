Crucial’s 1TB SSD is the perfect Mac or PC upgrade at $100 (Reg. $120)

- Jun. 21st 2019 4:31 pm ET

Newegg is offering the Crucial MX500 1TB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $99.99 shipped when the code EMCTBVU24 is used at checkout. For comparison, it’s been going for around $120 at Amazon lately and just dropped to a new all-time low there at $108. With read and write speeds of up to 560MB/s, this is a great drive to use when upgrading your Mac or PC. Plus, you could even use it in a NAS to keep your files readily accessible from any machine in the house. Synology’s latest DS419slim would be a great option for that. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

You could opt for less storage space and get this 240GB SSD for $25 Prime shipped. It’s got a quarter of the storage space but is also 1/4 the price of the above model. Regardless, you’ll still enjoy faster boot times and program launching with this budget-friendly alternative

Looking for speedy external storage? HyperX’s 480GB Savage EXO USB-C SSD is down to $85 right now, which is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This SSD is great to pair with a MacBook or iPad for on-the-go file access at break-neck speeds.

Crucial MX500 SSD features:

  • Sequential reads/writes up to 560/510 MB/s and random reads/writes up to 95k/90k on all file types
  • Accelerated by Micron 3D NAND technology
  • Integrated Power Loss Immunity preserves all your saved work if the power unexpectedly gets cut
  • AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption keeps data safe and secure from hackers and thieves
  • Crucial 5-year limited warranty

