ProCamera for iPhone/Apple Watch gets a rare 50% price drop: $4 (Reg. $8)

ProCamera for iPhone/Apple Watch is among the top 20 ranked Photo & Video apps on the App Store. The regularly $8 professional camera app is now on sale for just $3.99. This is the lowest price we have tracked since way back in February of 2017. ProCamera brings “pro-level DSLR camera features to iOS”, as well as a “versatile video recording mode” and a “comprehensive” editing suite. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

The Apple Award-winning pinball game INKS is now $2, Akai’s iMPC Pro 2 production app is still 50% off, and the hilarious Human Fall Flat hits mobile next week. The rest of today’s best iOS deals can be found in this morning’s roundup including titles like Doom & Destiny Advanced, Black Paradox, Last Colossus, Orderly – Simple to-do lists and more.

ProCamera:

ProCamera is designed as a go-to camera app that is easy to use in everyday situations, yet deep and multifunctional when needed for special occasions and professional use cases. It offers maximum control over your iPhone camera, but it’s never in the way of taking a photo. Not only does ProCamera bring pro-level DSLR camera features to iOS, but it also provides a versatile video recording mode and a comprehensive photo editing suite, incl. RAW and Depth editing.

