Akai’s iMPC Pro 2 production app for iOS at nearly 50% off, deals from $5

Akai via the App Store is now offering iMPC Pro 2 on iPhone and iPad at nearly 50% off. The iPad version drops from $25 to $12.99 while for iPhone the price has been reduced from $9 down to $4.99. Outside of a brief launch promotion on the iPhone version, these prices are matching the lowest we have tracked on the App Store. iMPC Pro 2 is as much an all-in-one mobile music production platform as it is a sampler/beatmaker. It now features vocal tracks, Audio Units integration and much more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

iOS Universal: iMPC Pro 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: iMPC Pro 2 for iPhone: $5 (Reg. $9)

iMPC Pro 2:

iMPC Pro 2 fuses innovative song creation with the iconic MPC workflow. iMPC Pro gave us a powerful sampler and beatmaker, and now iMPC Pro 2 has evolved into a full fledged song creation tool with the addition of vocal tracks, Audio Units integration, a sleek new design and tons of new features!

