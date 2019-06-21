VUDU $5 HDX & 4K: The Lost World Jurassic Park, Jaws, Logan Lucky, more

VUDU’s weekend sale is back with another wide variety of $5 HDX and UHD movies. Our favorite this time around is The Lost World: Jurassic Park for $5 in UHD. For comparison, Google Play charges $15 for the 4K copy. This is one of Steven Spielberg’s classic movies, returning to the scene of the original Jurassic Park. You’ll join the team again four years after the initial disaster as they race to help save the island’s inhabitants. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Keep reading for more great media deals on iTunes and Blu-ray, plus find some of our top picks from this sale too. Shop all available titles here.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re a Harry Potter fan, the entire series is on sale for $60 on iTunes right now. You’ll also find Easy A, 500 Days of Summer, and more in our weekend iTunes roundup. Prefer physical media? Logan is still just $15 in 4K HDR, Best Buy has its buy-two-get-one-free 4K Blu-ray sale, and even more in our latest roundup.

No matter what route you go — VUDU, iTunes, or physical — be sure you have Movies Anywhere set up. It’ll let you take your digital copies just about anywhere, and make them available on basically any streaming platform. Not all movies are compatible, but the majority here are, so be sure to set up this FREE service.

Our top $5 picks:

The Lost World Jurassic Park:

Director Steven Spielberg takes us back to the scene of Jurassic Park in The Lost World, the blockbuster sequel with even more dinosaurs, more action and more breathtaking visual effects than its record-breaking predecessor. The Lost World remains among the most successful films of all time and features an all-star cast including Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Morre and Pete Postlethwaite. It has been four years since the disaster at Jurassic Park and two groups are in a race against time that will determine the fate of the remote island’s prehistoric inhabitants.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!