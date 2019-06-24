Smartphone Accessories: Choetech 10W Dual Qi Wireless Charging Pad $31, more

Choe-Tech (99% positive all-time feedback from 23,700) via Amazon offers its 10W Dual Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $30.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code KBXDNH76 at checkout. Good for a $19 discount from the going rate, that beats our previous mention by $4 and is the best price we’ve tracked so far. In the wake of AirPower, this charging pad is great way to keep the new Qi-enabled AirPods powered up at the same time as your iPhone. It features dual charging zones to simultaneously power two devices at once. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 320 customers.

Breaking through the technical difficulties of the industry, take the lead in upgrading to 5 coils. Wireless charging pad built-in 5 coils provide a wider charging area to boost charging efficiency. This wireless charger features two Qi-compatible charging mats, having the ability of charging two phones simultaneously at up to 18W output. Supports fast charging speed for both New iPhones and Samsung New models, or New AirPods and iPhone, thus enabling today’s fastest way to wirelessly charge your phone and other Qi-enabled devices.

