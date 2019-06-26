Free yourself from cords w/ Dyson’s V6 Stick Vac for $148 (Reg. $220+)

The official Dyson eBay store is offering its V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for $184.99, but it will drop an additional 20% in the cart to $147.99 shipped. Originally $500, it sells for $300 direct from Dyson and more like $220+ at Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. This cord-free model provides up to 20 minutes of unhindered suction and can convert to a hand vac. It ships with crevice/combination tools, a docking station and a 2-year Dyson warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

The Dyson brand is still fetching too much of a premium for you, consider the Hoover Linx Bagless Corded Stick Vacuum at under $85 shipped. It carries solid ratings from thousands and won’t shut down after 20 minutes of vacuuming. But if you’re anything like me you would rather a robot vacuum did the job for you. We also still have Samsung’s POWERbot Robot Vacuum at $150 off.

Speaking of eBay, it has big plans to take on Prime Day this year with up to 80% off tech and much more. Here are the details you need to know about that.

Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum:

The Dyson V6 Fluffy Cord-free vacuum comes equipped with the soft roller cleaner head. Invented for hard floors, the soft roller cleaner head removes large debris and fine dust simultaneously. It has 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-free vacuum. Cord-free. Hassle-free. Up to 20 minutes of continuous suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt.

