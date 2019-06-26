Today’s Best Game Deals: Yakuza 0 $13.50, AC Origins + Odyssey $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Yakuza 0 on PS4 for $13.57. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 at Best Buy and elsewhere, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find on the Japanese mafia/crime drama. “Kiryu and Majima can each switch between three brutal hand-to-hand combat styles on the fly to create the most fluid beatdowns ever experienced in a Yakuza game.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack, a free Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 Theme and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Pokemon: Lets Go Eevee! $36 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack $30 (Reg. $100) | PSN
- PS Plus required
- Incl. Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey
- Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 Theme FREE | PSN
- L.A. Noire Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $15 (Reg. $50) | eShop
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 pre-order $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Diablo 3 Eternal Switch $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sonic Mania $12 (Reg. 20) | Amazon
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $33 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Mega Man 11 from $14 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
