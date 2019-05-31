Following yesterday’s debut of the new 1,100-piece NASA Lunar Lander, the LEGO space theming continues. This month’s showcase of our favorite fan-made creations; from builds that celebrate the 20th-century Space Race to more modern scientific accomplishments. Head below for the best out-of-this world LEGO Ideas kits that we’ve spotted in May.

Recreate the first manned spaceflight with a LEGO Vostok 1 kit

What better place to start than with a brick-built model of the first manned spaceflight. Builder Graupensuppe has managed to assemble the Soviet Vostok 1 out of just 429 pieces. Even so, those familiar with the spacecraft will find it instantly recognizable.

With a relatively low part count, I could very easily see LEGO incorporating this creation into a similar collection like the Women of NASA Kit. Pairing the Vostok 1 with two other miniature recreations of historic spaceships would be a fitting way to continue the brand’s current space focus. This creation just passed its 20% mark. That gives the LEGO spacecraft over 300 days left to garner the remaining supporters or hit another milestone.

Observe this well-built ALMA Observatory Antenna kit

Drawing inspiration from a more recent scientific achievement, builder LuisPG has assembled a replica of ALMA Observatory Antenna. Responsible for capturing the first photo of a black hole, this creation brings a contributor of the Event Horizon Telescope project to LEGO form.

At 1:50th scale, it accurately portrays the parabolic satellite dish; which is just about as well-crafted as can be at this size. Though it has just recently begun its LEGO Ideas campaign, the model has already locked in over 770 supporters.

This brick-built Project Gemini capsule is cleared for reentry

Returning back to NASA-driven space exploration, the last build we’ll be highlighting from May’s best is this Project Gemini capsule. Stacking up to minifigure scale, the build features the mission’s reentry module. It comes complete with both detachable rendezvous and recovery sections, as well as two astronaut figures.

In the 881-piece creation’s current form, it also includes a display stand with Project Gemini patch. Right now, Stevenhoward27’s model is nearly 50% of the way there towards official set stature. And with over 230 days to go, the sky’s the limit here.

Space Shuttle Atlantis achieves 10,000 supporter milestone

May was also exciting for out of-this-world LEGO Ideas kits thanks to Snelson42’s Space Shuttle Atlantis hitting the 10,000 supporter mark. We’ll likely find out if this several thousand-piece build is destined to be a full-blown LEGO kit come fall. Around September, we’ve historically gotten the results from the Ideas’ team on which fan-made builds will make the cut.

Can’t want for these potential kits to hit store shelves? LEGO has plenty of space-themed builds available right now. And don’t forget that you can still vote in the LEGO Ideas fan review, which features a massive Internal Space Station kit. Plus, if one of the above creations caught your eye, be sure to head over to its campaign page to lend your support.

