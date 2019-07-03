PreSonus is now shipping its new Eris XT studio monitors. The previous generation Eris lineup is among the best mid-range speakers on the market and we are expecting much of the same from the new XT-series. An enhanced design on the new drivers provides better quality in tight rooms as well as much deeper bass response, among other things. Head below for all the details.

New Eris XT Studio Monitors:

The Eris XT studio monitors feature a new custom elliptical waveguide to provide “superior high-frequency response”. The XT’s ported design is carried in a larger housing compared to the previous gen models, which enables them reproduce “significantly lower frequencies”, according to PreSonus. And if the listed specs ring true, that appears to be the case on both the new 5 and 8-inch models.

Eris XT Acoustics:

PreSonus has also done some serious work on the acoustics of the new Eris XT speakers with regards to performance in smaller home studios and the like. They sport a “broad 100-degree horizontal dispersion” as well as a “tightly focused 60-degree vertical dispersion”. For those unfamiliar, this essentially makes the “sweet spot” for listening (the ideal listening position) more broad as well as to minimize early reflections in rooms that aren’t treated for sound:

[This design choice helps to] eliminate one of the most common sources of environmental interference, creating a more consistent response both on- and off-axis. The result is greater detail and depths that reveal subtle transients, delicate reverb trails, and a consistent listening experience in any mix environment.

Up to 8-Inches of Power:

The new Eris XT lineup comes in two models, a 5-inch and an 8-inch. The E5 XT brings a 5.25-inch woven composite woofer with a 1-inch silk dome tweeter to the party. It features class AB power at up to 102 dB SPL with a 48 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response range. The new E8 XT – which will replace the previous generation Eris E8 – features a broader 35Hz to 20kHz frequency response range through an 8-inch woofer and a 1.25-inch tweeter.

More Eris XT Specs:

Both models have balanced XLR, balanced 1/4-inch and unbalanced RCA line-level inputs, as well as a series of safety features. You’ll find protection against RF interference, output current limiting, over-heating, harsh transients and an external mains fuse/subsonic guard. That’s on top of the usual low-cut, mid, and high frequency controls along with the 3-way acoustic space tuning “that allows you to easily compensate for the sonic consequences of speaker placement against a wall or in a corner.”

The new Eris XT E5 and E8 speakers are available starting today from authorized dealers. The E5 carry a $300 MSRP while the E8 model jumps up to $500 ($150 and $250 per speaker, respectively). Although most retailers have them listed as shipping on the 17th of July. They are yet to appear on the PreSonus Amazon store.

9to5Toys’ Take:

PreSonus has been great for providing musicians, podcasters and content creators solid, great sounding mid-range gear, much like Focusrite on the interface side of things. And that trend continues with the Eris XT lineup. While the actual specs aren’t anything to write home about, PreSonus is clearly focusing on minimizing the audio issues that arise with just about all typical home studios via the waveguide tech, dispersion enhancements and “3-way acoustic space tuning”. These are features we wouldn’t necessarily expect to see on a $150 speaker and add a ton of value for those not looking to spend hundreds (or much more) on room reflection treatments.

