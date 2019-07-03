Seagate’s new Exos 16TB Internal Hard Drive drops to Amazon low at $625, more

Amazon offers the Seagate Exos 16TB Internal Helium Hard Drive for $624.81 shipped. Having sold for $735 over the past month, today’s offer saves you 15%, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and brings it down to a new Amazon all-time low. As the “world’s highest capacity 3.5-inch 7200 RPM drive,” Seagate’s new X16 features 249 MB/s transfer speeds, a 256 MB cache and more. It’s idea for enterprise-like use cases, meaning it’s up to the task of handling home media server usage and more. If you’re looking to cram as much storage into a single machine as possible, this is surely one of the best options you’ll find. Having been released at the beginning of last month, reviews are still coming in. However, Seagate’s other capacity Exos drives are highly-rated overall. More details below.

Over at Newegg we’re also tracking a notable discount on a two-pack of WD Red 10TB NAS Hard Drives at $499.99 shipped when code EMCTCTW28 has been applied at checkout. That’s $80 off the going rate of buying two at Amazon, $20 per drive under the all-time low there and the best we’ve seen. Western Digital’s Red series drives are made specifically for use in always-on systems like a home media server and more. So if you’ve just picked up a NAS, grabbing these drives to fill it is the way to go. I swear by WD Red drives, relying on them for most of my server’s storage pool. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,400 customers.

If having high-capacity single drives isn’t a must, opt for WD Red 2TB Drives at $79 a piece and fill your system with storage for less.

Seagate Exos 16TB Internal Helium Hard Drive features:

The 16TB Exos X16 7200 rpm SATA III 3.5″ Internal HDD from Seagate is a high performance, large capacity drive designed for data storage. It’s suitable for engineering workstations, network servers, mainframes, supercomputers, and other demanding tasks that require 24/7 operation. This 7200 rpm drive has a 512e format and utilizes the SATA III 6 Gb/s interface for data transfer rates of up to 249 MB/s. Moreover, as a professional-grade drive, it has a MTBF rating of 2.5 million hours as well as built-in digital sensors to ensure optimal performance.

