Treat your Plex server to Seagate’s IronWolf 4TB NAS Drive at $100 (25% off)

- Jul. 11th 2019 2:05 pm ET

Amazon offers the Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS Internal Hard Drive for $99.99 shipped. Also at Newegg. Typically fetching $125, that’s good for a 20% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Today’s offer is still one of the first discounts we’ve seen. Seagate’s line of IronWolf drives are ideal solutions for filling a NAS with storage. The hard drives have been specifically designed to work alongside up to seven other drives. The 4TB model in particular features a 64MB cache and 3.5-inch form-factor. Plus, each of the drives includes a three-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars, much like the rest of the company’s hard drives. Find more storage deals below.

In the market for a higher capacity of storage, Seagate’s IronWolf 10TB NAS Drive is still at a new Amazon low of $250 ($50 off), plus we’ve found other options on sale from $60.

Also on sale is the Seagate IronWolf 14TB drive at $469.99. Down from its usual $540 price tag, today’s offer is the lowest it has sold for. You’ll enjoy the same perks as the 4TB model above, but with the added benefit of a 256MB cache.

Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS Internal Hard Drive features:

  • IronWolf internal hard drives are the ideal solution for up to 8-bay, multi-user NAS environments craving powerhouse performance
  • Store more and work faster with a NAS-optimized hard drive providing 4TB and cache of up to 64MB
  • Purpose built for NAS enclosures, IronWolf delivers less wear and tear, little to no noise/vibration, no lags or down time, increased file-sharing performance, and much more
  • Easily monitor the health of drives using the integrated IronWolf Health Management system and enjoy long-term reliability with 1M hours MTBF

