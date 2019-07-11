Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive apparel up to 30% off: T-shirts, pants, more from $20

- Jul. 11th 2019 8:46 am ET

Get this deal
30% off From $20
0

Today only, as part of its Prime Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Tommy Hilfiger adaptive clothing. These offers are for Prime members only. Prices start from just over $20 with free shipping across the board. You’ll find a wide selection of gear for men, women and kids including button-ups, T-shirts, sweatpants, jackets and much more. Head below for more details and all of our top picks from the sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

***Note: prices vary depending on the size on some styles.

We also have deep deals running at Eddie Bauer and Ralph Lauren to take your summer look up a notch. Both brands are offering up to 50% off during wide-ranging summer sales right now. And you’ll find even more options in our Fashion Guide.

Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive Line:

For one-in-five Americans living with a disability, something as simple as getting dressed each day can be a challenge. Inspired by their experiences, our design team committed to think in new ways and uncover new solutions. “Tommy Adaptive looks at our classic, American cool style through a new lens,” says Tommy Hilfiger, “delivering modern fashion with smart design twists so getting dressed is easier.”

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
30% off From $20

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Tommy Hilfiger

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard