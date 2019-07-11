Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive apparel up to 30% off: T-shirts, pants, more from $20

Today only, as part of its Prime Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Tommy Hilfiger adaptive clothing. These offers are for Prime members only. Prices start from just over $20 with free shipping across the board. You’ll find a wide selection of gear for men, women and kids including button-ups, T-shirts, sweatpants, jackets and much more. Head below for more details and all of our top picks from the sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

***Note: prices vary depending on the size on some styles.

We also have deep deals running at Eddie Bauer and Ralph Lauren to take your summer look up a notch. Both brands are offering up to 50% off during wide-ranging summer sales right now. And you’ll find even more options in our Fashion Guide.

Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive Line:

For one-in-five Americans living with a disability, something as simple as getting dressed each day can be a challenge. Inspired by their experiences, our design team committed to think in new ways and uncover new solutions. “Tommy Adaptive looks at our classic, American cool style through a new lens,” says Tommy Hilfiger, “delivering modern fashion with smart design twists so getting dressed is easier.”

