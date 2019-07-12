Score a new low on AOC’s Agon 35″ Curved 120Hz Monitor at $650 (22% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the AOC Agon AG352UCG6 35-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $649.99 shipped. Typically selling for $835, like you’ll find at B&H, that’s good for a 22% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. Headlined by a 35-inch curved 1440p panel, you’ll find a 120Hz refresh rate. Of course, staples like NVIDIA G-SYNC and game-specific preferences are included as well as a gaming headset mount. In terms of I/O, you’ll find an HDMI and DisplayPort inputs alongside a USB 3.0 hub. This monitor is a fantastic option for upgrading your battlestation with an immersive gaming display. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale is the BenQ EX3203R 32-inch Curved 144Hz HDR Gaming Monitor for $449.99 shipped at Amazon. Also at B&H. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate and returns the price to match its Amazon all-time low. Rocking a curved 1440p 32-inch panel, other notable inclusions that have found their way into the BenQ EX3203R are HDR support and a 144Hz refresh rate. But there’s more than just this monitor’s screen be be excited about. A USB-C port headlines its I/O options, which is then joined by DisplayPort and HDMI inputs. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Complete the battlestation look and pair either of the monitors with the Eve HomeKit Multicolor Light Strip for $77 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Not only are there practical applications like reducing eye-strain, but bringing this lightstrip into the mix gives you the perfect aesthetic for your gaming setup.

AOC Agon 35-inch Curved Gaming Monitor features:

Immersion to the max: With its extra-small curvature radius of 1800R, the AOC AGON AG352UCG6 puts gamers right into the center of the action. A 120Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC technology guarantee super-smooth and responsive gameplay and graphics by minimizing screen tearing, display stuttering and input lag. The monitor’s UltraWide QHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels brings game worlds to life with sharp and detailed images on the large 35″ screen.

