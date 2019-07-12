Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry New Dawn $20, Dragon Quest XI $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Far Cry New Dawn on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 at Best Buy and elsewhere, this is within $2 or so of the all-time low and the best price we can find on the latest entry in the series. “Fight to survive in a post-apocalyptic world as you take up arms to fight alongside a friend in online co-op.” You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Dragon Quest XI, Pokémon Let’s Go, Super Mario Party, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Hitman 2 and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Dragon Quest XI $30 (Reg. $50) | Walmart
- Matched on Amazon
- Pokémon Let’s Go + Poké Ball $79 (Reg. $100) | Amazon
- Super Mario Party $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- God of War from $20 (Reg. $40) | Newegg
- Using code EMCTCUU29 at checkout
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $25 (Reg. $30+) | Newegg
- Using code EMCTCUU29 at checkout
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Rainbow Six Siege Year 4 Deluxe $16 (Reg. $25+) | GameStop
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $19 (Reg. $25) | Microsoft
- Ni no Kuni: White Witch pre-order $42 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Days Gone on PS4 for $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 $20 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $20 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Dark Souls Remastered $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- GTA V: Online Edition $13 (Reg. $40+) | Walmart
- Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 Theme FREE | PSN
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
