Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry New Dawn $20, Dragon Quest XI $30, more

- Jul. 12th 2019 9:30 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Far Cry New Dawn on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 at Best Buy and elsewhere, this is within $2 or so of the all-time low and the best price we can find on the latest entry in the series. “Fight to survive in a post-apocalyptic world as you take up arms to fight alongside a friend in online co-op.” You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Dragon Quest XI, Pokémon Let’s Go, Super Mario Party, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man,  Hitman 2 and many more down below. 

