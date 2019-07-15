New ecobee SmartThermostat w/ HomeKit drops to $199 (Reg. $249, all-time low)

Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 event is delivering a new all-time low on the latest ecobee SmartThermostat at $199 shipped. Limited to Prime members only. That’s a $50 savings off the regular going rate and the best price we’ve tracked all-time. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Learn more in our previous coverage. Early reviews are solid much like the rest of ecobee’s existing lineup.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

REDESIGNED AND REENGINEERED: With a crisp glass finish, vivid touch display, powerful quad-core processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, and far-field voice, it’s a smart thermostat like no other.

SMARTSENSORS: Includes a Smart Sensor to keep important rooms comfortable by adjusting your thermostat based on occupancy and temperature.

ENERGY SAVINGS: By reducing wasted energy in your home, you could save up to 23% annually on your heating or cooling costs. Compared to a hold of 72°F.

ADVANCED COMFORT: With Alexa built-in and an intuitive mobile app, you can control your thermostat and home using your voice, phone, tablet, computer, Apple Watch, or whatever works best for you – it’s that easy.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!