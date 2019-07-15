Prime Day music gear deals from $10: Ernie Ball strings, Blue mics, guitars, more

- Jul. 15th 2019 5:19 pm ET

As part of its Prime Day 2019 sales event, Amazon is offering 25% or more off a selection notable music production gear, guitar player accessories and more. One standout is the 3-pack of Ernie Ball Regular Slinky Nickel Wound guitar strings (.010 – .046) at $10.49 shipped for Prime members. And it will drop even lower if you opt for Subscribe & Save at checkout. Regularly $14 everywhere, this is a solid 25% discount and the perfect opportunity to stock up on strings your bound to break at some point anyway. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Best Prime Day Music Gear Deals:

***Note: Some of these deals will only be around for another few hours so jump in now if you’re interested. We will be updating this post with new music gears throughout the night and into tomorrow. 

Ernie Ball Regular Slinky Nickel Wound: 

  • 3 individual sets enclosed in a single, flow-wrap package
  • Recipes and Popular gauges created by industry icon Ernie Ball
  • Played By Legends around the world including Slash, Jimmy Page, Metallica, Eric Clapton, and more. . .
  • Element Shield Packaging Prolongs string life and keeps strings as fresh as the day they were made
  • Made in California, U. S. A. Featuring the finest and freshest materials.
