Jabra’s stylish wireless headphone lineup gets Prime Day deals from $58, more

On top of a number of notable headphone deals from yesterday’s first 24-hours of Prime Day, Jabra’s wireless lineup is now on sale at Amazon. Headlining is the Elite 65t Alexa-enabled Truly Wireless Earbuds for $113.99. Regularly $170, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low by $6. With built-in Alexa support, these wire-free earbuds offer up to five hours of battery life on a single charge and 15 hours total with the included charging case. IP55-rated and includes a two-year warranty, so you’re ready for whatever workouts and adventures life throws your way. Rated 3.7/5 stars.
Other notable headphone deals include:
- Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT Bluetooth Headphones: $129 (Reg. $179)
- Jabra Style Edition Wireless Headphones: $58 (Reg. $79)
- Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless Sport Earbuds: $69 (Reg. $100)
- Jabra Elite 85h ANC Wireless Headphones: $250 (Reg. $300)
Jabra Elite 65t Truly Wireless Earbuds feature:
- Conversations are made incredibly clear with true wireless earbuds that feature 4-microphone technology and deliver superior call performance
- Listen to your music the way you want to hear it, by personalizing your sound with a customizable equalizer
- Jabra Elite 65t are third generation true wireless earbuds, and Jabra has a proven track record of excellent true wireless connectivity. Experience the stability that lets you take calls and listen to music without worrying about audio dropouts
- Up to 5 hours of battery, and with additional power from the included pocket-friendly charging case, you can enjoy up to 15 hours of use – making sure your listening needs are met all day long
