Fill your NAS with WD’s Red 8TB Hard Drive at $157 (Reg. $220), more from $140

- Jul. 16th 2019 8:36 pm ET

0

Newegg offers the WD Red 8TB NAS Internal Hard Drive for $156.99 shipped. Also at Amazon for $3 more but temporarily out of stock. Normally selling for $225, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $28 and is the lowest we’ve seen to date. This is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price and for comparison, this offer comes within $5 of the all-time low. You can also get the 6TB version for $140 at Amazon, though it won’t be in stock until early August. Western Digital’s Red series drives are made specifically for use in always-on systems like a home media server and more. So if you’ve just picked up a NAS, grabbing these drives to fill it is the way to go. I swear by WD Red drives, relying on them for most of my server’s storage pool. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,800 customers.  

Don’t forget to shop the rest of Prime Day’s storage deals, with SanDisk and Western Digital options starting at $10. Plus Synology’s 2-Bay NAS has hit a new all-time low of $119 alongside more deals from $5.

WD Red 8TB NAS Internal Hard Drive features:

  • Specifically designed for use in NAS systems with up to 8 bays
  • Supports up to 180 TB/yr workload rate* |workload rate is defined as the amount of user data transferred to or from the hard drive. Workload Rate is annualized (TB transferred times (8760/ recorded power-on hours)). Workload Rate will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations.
