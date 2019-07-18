Ninja’s Hot and Cold Coffee/Tea Maker at $10 under Prime Day: $89 (Reg. $180+)

Walmart is now offering the Ninja Hot & Cold Brewed System Coffee Maker (CP301A) for $89 shipped. Regularly up to $200 at Amazon, today’s deal at least $80 off, $10 under our Prime Day mention and the best price we can find. This coffee and tea machine features 6 brew sizes, 5 brew styles (Classic, Rich, Over Ice, Cold Brew, or Specialty), a 50-ounce(10-cup) glass carafe, a fold-away hot/cold frother and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The Hamilton Beach 49980A 2-Way Brewer is a great alternative at $37 that can brew both single serve pods and a whole pot. You could also just opt for a standard AmazonBasics 5 Cup Coffee Maker with Glass Carafe for $20 Prime shipped. However, we still have the OXO cold brewer at 20% off and up to $150 off Breville’s Barista Espresso Machine.

Ninja Hot & Cold Brewed System Coffee Maker:

Go beyond the coffeehouse with the Ninja Hot & Cold Brewed System™. This brewing system gives you the ability to brew hot, flavorful cups of coffee & tea, or over ice beverages, all powered by Advanced Thermal Flavor Extraction® Technology with Auto-iQ®. 2 Ways to Enjoy Over Ice Coffee & Tea – Choose between smooth, naturally sweet Cold Brewed coffee or tea and vivid, authentic flavored Hot Brewed iced coffee or tea that’s never diluted.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!