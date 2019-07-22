Up to 16% off gift cards: Lowe’s, adidas, Home Depot, Southwest Airlines, more

Staples is now offering $100 Lowe’s gift cards for $90 with free digital delivery. That’s up to 10% off your next purchase at Lowe’s either in-store or online. You can purchase multiple cards from Staples if you’re looking to score a solid deal on a particular purchase or value too. These Lowe’s cards don’t tend to stick around for very long, so jump on this if you’re interested. Head below for more gift card deals.

Speaking of tools and DIY projects, we also have a wide ranging sale from Home Depot today starting from $40 on a huge selection of Ryobi sets and more.

Terms and Conditions: This is a Lowe’s Gift Card. This is not a credit/debit card and has no implied warranties. This card is not redeemable for cash unless required by law and cannot be used to make payments on any charge account. Lowe’s reserves the right to deactivate or reject any Gift Card issued or procured, directly or indirectly, in connection with fraudulent actions, unless prohibited by law. Lost or stolen Gift Cards can only be replaced upon presentation of original sales receipt for any remaining balance. It will be void if altered or defaced.

