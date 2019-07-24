Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Gods Wars I, Safety Photo+Video, more

- Jul. 24th 2019 9:46 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including Ocmo, SlangMOJI, Gods Wars I:Lost Angel, Safety Photo+Video and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Noogra Nuts: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Ocmo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ice Cream Truck: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ananda – PREMIUM: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Gods Wars I:Lost Angel: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SlangMOJI – Comic Text Emojis: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ukulele Tuner Pro and Chords: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Templates for Pages – DesiGN: $15 (Reg. $25)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts III $20, Pokemon Let’s Go $37, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: TextGrabber: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Photo Scanner Plus: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $2 (Reg. $10)

