Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts III $20, Pokemon Let’s Go $37, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Kingdom Hearts III on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Best Buy. GameStop is charging $25 and Target is at $60 with a 25% off discount via in-store pickups, for comparison. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked and is the best we can find on the latest Disney x Final Fantasy epic. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Pokemon: Let’s Go, Wolfenstein Youngblood, Banner Saga Trilogy, Yakuza 0, hundreds of digital PlayStation games, and many more down below.

