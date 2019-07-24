Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts III $20, Pokemon Let’s Go $37, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Kingdom Hearts III on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Best Buy. GameStop is charging $25 and Target is at $60 with a 25% off discount via in-store pickups, for comparison. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked and is the best we can find on the latest Disney x Final Fantasy epic. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Pokemon: Let’s Go, Wolfenstein Youngblood, Banner Saga Trilogy, Yakuza 0, hundreds of digital PlayStation games, and many more down below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Pokemon: Let’s Go from $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Or with bonus SteelBook from $40
- Banner Saga Trilogy Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Yakuza 0 $14.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Hundreds of digital PlayStation games up to 75% off | PSN
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $25 (Reg. $33+) | Target
- In-store pickup only
- Additional 25% off PS4 and Xbox One games | Target
- Wolfenstein Youngblood Deluxe $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary from $19 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Ultimate Alliance 3: Black Order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $20 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Rage 2 on PS4 and Xbox One $35 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- Using code RAGE2519 at checkout
- Or $40 at Amazon
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Days Gone on PS4 for $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
Missed the Prime Day deal? No worries, PS Plus is back to $40 (Reg. $60)
Another massive summer PlayStation sale starts now at up to 75% off
Materialize Fortnite with the “first-ever” ATK RC car this fall
Grab a $15 Amazon credit with select games from just $10 Prime shipped
Nintendo announces refreshed Switch, new Joy-Con, Luigi’s Mansion release date
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!