Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts III $20, Pokemon Let’s Go $37, more

- Jul. 24th 2019 9:25 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Kingdom Hearts III on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Best Buy. GameStop is charging $25 and Target is at $60 with a 25% off discount via in-store pickups, for comparison. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked and is the best we can find on the latest Disney x Final Fantasy epic. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Pokemon: Let’s Go, Wolfenstein Youngblood, Banner Saga Trilogy, Yakuza 0, hundreds of digital PlayStation games, and many more down below. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Missed the Prime Day deal? No worries, PS Plus is back to $40 (Reg. $60)

Another massive summer PlayStation sale starts now at up to 75% off

Materialize Fortnite with the “first-ever” ATK RC car this fall

Grab a $15 Amazon credit with select games from just $10 Prime shipped

Nintendo announces refreshed Switch, new Joy-Con, Luigi’s Mansion release date

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Square Enix

Square Enix

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard