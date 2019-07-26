Add to your ever-growing Funko Pop! collection with figures from $4.50

Amazon offers the Funko Pop! Rides: Lord of The Rings Witch King with Fellbeast Figure for $19.50 Prime shipped. It currently sells for $25 from GameStop. Amazon had been charging as much as $27 before this drop to the all-time low. This figure may be small, but it’s also nicely detailed. If you’re a LOTR fan, make some room on your shelf or desk for this one. Ratings are thin for this particular figure, but Funko toys are generally well-received. Head below for even more Funko Pop! figures on sale.

Discounted Funko Pop! figures:

About Funko:

Headquartered in downtown Everett, WA, Funko is a creator and innovator of pop culture products to a diverse range of consumers. Funko designs, sources and distributes highly collectible products across multiple categories including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories. Our aim is to provide consumers tangible ways to take their fandom offline.

