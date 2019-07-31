Assemble some savings on LEGO City, Creator, Star Wars and other sets from $7

- Jul. 31st 2019 3:25 pm ET

0

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Star Wars: The Last Jedi Ahch-To Island Training set for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members on orders over $25. Typically fetching $25, that’s good for a 24% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. This 241-piece set includes Rey and Luke Skywalker minifigures and most importantly, this is only one of three sets that include the adorable Porg figures. It’s a great way to reenact scenes from The Last Jedi and builds out your collection of figures from a galaxy far, far away. More below from $7.

Don’t forget to check out our review of the  LEGO Mars Research Shuttle, which brings space exploration to your collection in an affordable package. Plus July’s best LEGO Ideas kits include a playable arcade game, plus more, and are worth your time to peruse.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

LEGO Ahch-To Island Training features:

Join Master Luke as he trains Rey at his mountainside dwelling. This LEGO Star Wars 75200 Ahch-To Island Training set features a hut with detailed interior, removable roof section for easy play, small bonfire build and rotating training function with an opening boulder with knockaway feature. With 2 minifigures and a porg figure, this LEGO brick version of Luke’s dwelling from Star Wars: The Last Jedi will make a great Star Wars gift for any LEGO fan.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best LEGO Deals

Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Deals - Architecture, Angry Birds, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, Ninjago, City, Pirates, Dimensions, Creator and more

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go