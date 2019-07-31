Assemble some savings on LEGO City, Creator, Star Wars and other sets from $7

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Star Wars: The Last Jedi Ahch-To Island Training set for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members on orders over $25. Typically fetching $25, that’s good for a 24% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. This 241-piece set includes Rey and Luke Skywalker minifigures and most importantly, this is only one of three sets that include the adorable Porg figures. It’s a great way to reenact scenes from The Last Jedi and builds out your collection of figures from a galaxy far, far away. More below from $7.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

LEGO Ahch-To Island Training features:

Join Master Luke as he trains Rey at his mountainside dwelling. This LEGO Star Wars 75200 Ahch-To Island Training set features a hut with detailed interior, removable roof section for easy play, small bonfire build and rotating training function with an opening boulder with knockaway feature. With 2 minifigures and a porg figure, this LEGO brick version of Luke’s dwelling from Star Wars: The Last Jedi will make a great Star Wars gift for any LEGO fan.

