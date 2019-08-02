The massive Fisher-Price Thomas and Friends Super Station is $49 (Reg. $69+)

Amazon offers the Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends Super Station for $49 shipped. It goes for $69 at Target while Walmart has it for close to $100. Amazon had been charging $69 before today’s drop to the all-time low there. The versatile Super Station can be set up in a multitude of ways and is capable of holding over 100 engines. It also works with Thomas & Friends Adventures, TrackMaster, MINIS, and Wooden Railway engines. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Make clean-up simple by picking up this Thomas & Friends Minis Storage Case for $13. It can hold more than 50 Thomas MINIs and has a handle so kids can take their collection on the go.

Looking for more toys? The Hot Wheels Star Wars: The Last Jedi Crait Assault Raceway is now just $16. For something more educational, we also have the Little Tikes STEM Jr. Wonder Lab at $60.50.

Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends Super Station:

Comes with Thomas & Friends TrackMaster Thomas, and his friends Thomas & Friends Adventures Percy, Thomas & Friends MINIS James, plastic Harold

Multiple configurations of layouts to fit into any space

Remove legs for Micro layouts to fit small spaces

Holds over 100 engines (sold separately and subject to availability)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!