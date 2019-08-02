The massive Fisher-Price Thomas and Friends Super Station is $49 (Reg. $69+)

Amazon offers the Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends Super Station for $49 shipped. It goes for $69 at Target while Walmart has it for close to $100. Amazon had been charging $69 before today’s drop to the all-time low there. The versatile Super Station can be set up in a multitude of ways and is capable of holding over 100 engines. It also works with Thomas & Friends Adventures, TrackMaster, MINIS, and Wooden Railway engines. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Make clean-up simple by picking up this Thomas & Friends Minis Storage Case for $13. It can hold more than 50 Thomas MINIs and has a handle so kids can take their collection on the go.
Looking for more toys? The Hot Wheels Star Wars: The Last Jedi Crait Assault Raceway is now just $16. For something more educational, we also have the Little Tikes STEM Jr. Wonder Lab at $60.50.
Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends Super Station:
- Comes with Thomas & Friends TrackMaster Thomas, and his friends Thomas & Friends Adventures Percy, Thomas & Friends MINIS James, plastic Harold
- Multiple configurations of layouts to fit into any space
- Remove legs for Micro layouts to fit small spaces
- Holds over 100 engines (sold separately and subject to availability)
