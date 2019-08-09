Hot Wheels Playsets from $4: Track Builder, Fire Station, more (Reg. $12+)

Walmart is offering the Hot Wheels City Downtown Power Plant Blast Playset for $3.85 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly $10 at Walmart, it starts at $12 on Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. This is one piece of the larger Hot Wheels City collection and includes one car with the ability to connect to the other sets in the line. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more deals and details.

And be sure to check out our video review for the new Hot Wheels id Review: Vintage favorite goes modern with iPhone integration. But if its LEGO you’re after, we have all sorts of building kits starting from $12 right now including Star Wars, Spider-Man, Harry Potter and more.

Hot Wheels City Downtown Power Plant Playset:

Kids can explore Hot Wheels City through their favorite iconic city locations using their Hot Wheels cars. Lock up bad guys in the police station, spin down the fire pole at the fire station, fuel up and go at the gas station, capture the mischievous monkey at the power plant, and dodge the piranhas at the aquarium. Each set connects directly to other Hot Wheels City sets with the new connection system, still compatible with your orange track. Includes one Hot Wheels vehicle.

